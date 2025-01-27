Previous
Happy Jay by gardencat
Happy Jay

We are heading back to the backyard, where I can shelter in the kitchen doorway, while taking some bird pictures. The birds have been visiting the feeders eagerly, no doubt to stock up on fuel to keep their body temperature up.
Joanne Diochon

