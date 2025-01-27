Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3411
Happy Jay
We are heading back to the backyard, where I can shelter in the kitchen doorway, while taking some bird pictures. The birds have been visiting the feeders eagerly, no doubt to stock up on fuel to keep their body temperature up.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4430
photos
112
followers
51
following
934% complete
View this month »
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
Latest from all albums
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
747
3411
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
cage
,
feeder
,
bluejay
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close