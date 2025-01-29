Sign up
Previous
Photo 3413
Hydrangea in Winter
A hydrangea flower hanging down in the front of the border, in freezing winter weather.
Gave it a bit of a vintage edit and added a vintage frame.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
vintage
,
winter
,
dried
,
hydrangea
LManning (Laura)
ace
Perfect presentation.
January 30th, 2025
