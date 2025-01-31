Previous
Bluejay in the Sun by gardencat
Bluejay in the Sun

It was sunny but very cold, and all the birds and the squirrels seemed to appreciate the water in liquid form. I didn't see any bathing but there was lots of sipping going on throughout the day.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Joanne Diochon

Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely capture of this beautiful little bird - and yes , we must remember that they not only need food but also a supply of clean water during this winter ! fav
February 1st, 2025  
