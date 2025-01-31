Sign up
Previous
Photo 3415
Bluejay in the Sun
It was sunny but very cold, and all the birds and the squirrels seemed to appreciate the water in liquid form. I didn't see any bathing but there was lots of sipping going on throughout the day.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
sunny
,
bluejay
,
bird-bath
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely capture of this beautiful little bird - and yes , we must remember that they not only need food but also a supply of clean water during this winter ! fav
February 1st, 2025
