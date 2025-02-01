Sign up
Previous
Photo 3416
A (Very) Small Spot of Nature
. . . between two industrial buildings. Not exactly a beauty spot but I'm willing to bet that there are some little creatures who have made it their home.
Starting with a B&W for February...let's see how far I get.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
buildings
,
industrial
Beverley
ace
Nice b&w…
February 1st, 2025
