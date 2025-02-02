Sign up
Photo 3417
Leaf and Blade
Just a leaf laying on top and one blade of grass poking through the light layer of snow.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
15th January 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
grass
,
snowb&w
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful simplicity.
February 5th, 2025
