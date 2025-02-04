Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3419
Winter Garden
The back yard garden at the Air B&B where we stayed. It looked quite pretty but, given the temperatures while we were there, the dogs were the only ones who really seemed to get a lot of use out of it.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4439
photos
113
followers
51
following
936% complete
View this month »
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
3rd February 2025 3:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
night
,
winter
,
garden
Lesley
ace
Looks lovely. You must go back in summer.
February 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful light and shadows on the snow covered garden
February 5th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great winter night capture in b/w! Lots of tracks out there (assumedly belonging to the dogs :-) Fav
February 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s very beautiful to see…
February 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close