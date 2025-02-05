Previous
Peony Seed Head - after the seeds have gone by gardencat
Peony Seed Head - after the seeds have gone

Trying to keep with the theme of getting outside this week, this is still an outdoor shot, but only as far away as my own garden.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
amyK ace
Nice b&w and great bokeh
February 6th, 2025  
