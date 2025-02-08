Previous
Winter Sun by gardencat
Photo 3423

Winter Sun

A picture I pulled up from a little over 10 years ago and just converted to black and white. I had another image to post for today but it was political in nature and, just before posting I said, to hell with it, people got who they voted for and now we all get to live with it. And there are two positive things about it. The people who voted for him get to live with him too and I'm going to enjoy watching that...and the US has plastic straws back again and I mean that makes up for a whole heck of a lot, doesn't it?
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's so pretty (crying about the straws now)
February 9th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a lovely shot. Fav. I share your sentiments. Hadn't heard about the plastic straws 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️
February 9th, 2025  
