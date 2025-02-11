Previous
Walking into the Past by gardencat
Photo 3426

Walking into the Past

Not really 'vintage' but this is an interesting cemetery with a lot of stones dating from the 1800's. This morning, on a cold but sunny day it was actually a lovely place to be.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
938% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact