Just Barely Keeping His Head Above . . .

Water? Snow? An old, rusty, cast-iron cat lantern in my garden. You can't tell today, when he is mostly buried in snow, but his body is pierced by round holes and hinged, so you can put a candle inside and the light will shine out through the holes, but the candle will be protected from the wind. He is sitting on my little wall and just barely above the snow. More snow coming so I may have to go out tomorrow and rescue him.