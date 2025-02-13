Previous
Old but Well Preserved... by gardencat
Photo 3428

Old but Well Preserved...

Not the people, but the writing on the stone. Over one hundred years old but still quite legible, unlike many of the similar aged stones. Not sure if the carving has been refreshed recently or if this is just a remarkably hard stone. Reading old stones is often kind of sad, especially if they include a list of children many, of whom often died young, but this stone lists two people who lived till a good age and it also gave me a laugh when I noticed that the age at which 'Jane' passed included the days. I can't figure out if there was some sort of contest to get to a certain age or outlive someone else.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
939% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Never seen such specific dates like this on a stone… interesting find.
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact