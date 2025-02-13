Old but Well Preserved...

Not the people, but the writing on the stone. Over one hundred years old but still quite legible, unlike many of the similar aged stones. Not sure if the carving has been refreshed recently or if this is just a remarkably hard stone. Reading old stones is often kind of sad, especially if they include a list of children many, of whom often died young, but this stone lists two people who lived till a good age and it also gave me a laugh when I noticed that the age at which 'Jane' passed included the days. I can't figure out if there was some sort of contest to get to a certain age or outlive someone else.