Downy Woodpecker Male by gardencat
Photo 3429

Downy Woodpecker Male

Not in tune with this weeks vintage theme but did give a nice selective colour opportunity.
Have a busy day ahead and not sure if I'll have time to produce a more vintage option so just going with this one for now. Maybe BOB.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
939% complete

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture and pops of red
February 14th, 2025  
Jo ace
Great flash of red. I especially like the way you’ve captured the woodpecker
February 14th, 2025  
Anne ace
Loving your flash of red!
February 14th, 2025  
