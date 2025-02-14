Sign up
Previous
Photo 3429
Downy Woodpecker Male
Not in tune with this weeks vintage theme but did give a nice selective colour opportunity.
Have a busy day ahead and not sure if I'll have time to produce a more vintage option so just going with this one for now. Maybe BOB.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
3
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture and pops of red
February 14th, 2025
Jo
ace
Great flash of red. I especially like the way you’ve captured the woodpecker
February 14th, 2025
Anne
ace
Loving your flash of red!
February 14th, 2025
