Previous
Hobnail Bowl by gardencat
Photo 3431

Hobnail Bowl

A large hobnail glass bowl, gifted to my parents as a wedding gift in 1938. It came with a set of dessert plates too, but they didn't make the picture.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
940% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact