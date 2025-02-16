Sign up
Photo 3431
Hobnail Bowl
A large hobnail glass bowl, gifted to my parents as a wedding gift in 1938. It came with a set of dessert plates too, but they didn't make the picture.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
16th February 2025 8:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bowl
,
for2025
,
hobnail-glass
