Just Open the Front Door

Still enjoying the joys of winter here. And some of the less joyful parts of it too. I find being retired takes a lot of the stress out of the need to get out. Having a well stocked freezer helps too. In any case this morning I did get my car cleared off and took it out for a little trip to the Hasty Market for a loaf of bread. Got briefly stuck in the parking lot there but, after doing a little dance with a giant snow plow, that was clearing there, I got out. Reminded my of my earlier days of winter driving in Montreal.