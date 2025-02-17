Previous
Just Open the Front Door by gardencat
Just Open the Front Door

Still enjoying the joys of winter here. And some of the less joyful parts of it too. I find being retired takes a lot of the stress out of the need to get out. Having a well stocked freezer helps too. In any case this morning I did get my car cleared off and took it out for a little trip to the Hasty Market for a loaf of bread. Got briefly stuck in the parking lot there but, after doing a little dance with a giant snow plow, that was clearing there, I got out. Reminded my of my earlier days of winter driving in Montreal.
Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful winter's scene , but glad I am not there . Very brave of you to go out for your loaf of bread ! fav
February 17th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
What a scene! It looks beautiful but makes getting around difficult.
February 17th, 2025  
