Previous
Photo 3434
The More it Snows
For the song title challenge, although I admit it is not much of a song but I liked that the bird looks like his foot is getting cold, and how that lined up with the final line of the song. :)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWowM5FwIxg
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
1
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bluejay
,
songtitle-113
judith deacon
Love it, tiddly pom!
February 19th, 2025
