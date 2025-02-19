Previous
The More it Snows by gardencat
Photo 3434

The More it Snows

For the song title challenge, although I admit it is not much of a song but I liked that the bird looks like his foot is getting cold, and how that lined up with the final line of the song. :)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWowM5FwIxg
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
940% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon
Love it, tiddly pom!
February 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact