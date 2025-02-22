Return of the Parking Lot Mummies?

I went grocery shopping in the evening, a couple of days ago. Came out of the store, threw my groceries in the trunk then slid into the driver's seat and looked up through my front window to see this. I admit I had a few heart beats of panic. Were those mummies sitting in the car in front of me? Of course it didn't take long for me to realize that was unlikely( because I'm still not quite completely insane) but still a few seconds more before I realized that the front seats had some sort of white covers over them and the parking lot lights were creating a sort of diagonal wrapped effect on the white fabric.

Better on black.