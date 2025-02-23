Sign up
Photo 3438
Holding on with Both Hands
Another squirrel happy with his peanut find on a snowy day.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
4467
photos
113
followers
51
following
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
winter
,
peanut
