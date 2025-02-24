Sign up
Photo 3439
Storm Tree
It is a winter scene, not current, but from several years ago. I found it in an old file and decided to try a B&W conversion on it.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
bw
,
storm-damage
