Take a Breath

On the left you have an area of apartment buildings and jammed in tall skinny townhouses. ( As seen in my picture from a couple of days ago). On the right, another area of slightly larger, slightly less jammed in, but still high density town houses.

In the middle a shallow ravine which I guess couldn't easily been built on so it's been left and provides a one skinny area of nature. Take a breath as you pass before you plunge back into wall to wall hard scape.