Light and Texture

Just playing with light and texture here.

Don't think I am going to attempt rainbow March this year. I'm using up so much energy railing against the idiocy of the present US administration that I'm not sure I have enough energy left for it, this Mach.

On the other hand . . . maybe I sort of have to do it, just to poke my finger in the eye of the anti-DEI people who run in terror at any mention of a rainbow. . . 🤔