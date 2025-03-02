Previous
Squirrel Proof ? by gardencat
Photo 3445

Squirrel Proof ?

One of our 'black' squirrels chowing down on the seeds and nuts that have been carefully treated with 'squirrel proof' pepper sauce. Hmmm...looks like all I have done is to give them a Mexican menu day at the feeding station.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
943% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
He is gorgeous!
March 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! fooled again Joanne ! - but a good photo opportunity for you ! fav
March 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Probably warming for his tummy to eat a little pepper sauce… so funny
March 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact