Photo 3445
Squirrel Proof ?
One of our 'black' squirrels chowing down on the seeds and nuts that have been carefully treated with 'squirrel proof' pepper sauce. Hmmm...looks like all I have done is to give them a Mexican menu day at the feeding station.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Pam Knowler
ace
He is gorgeous!
March 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! fooled again Joanne ! - but a good photo opportunity for you ! fav
March 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Probably warming for his tummy to eat a little pepper sauce… so funny
March 2nd, 2025
