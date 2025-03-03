Previous
Dingle Park Walk by gardencat
Photo 3446

Dingle Park Walk

It was a beautiful winter day with sunshine and not too much wind, a nice day for a walk by the lake. But the paths were still a messy combination of ice, snow and mud.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
944% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact