St. Jude’s Church Oakville

After walking along the lakeside path till it got just too icy and slippery, I turned up onto the town streets where the sidewalks were better cleared and wandered around taking some photos of the various buildings. This is one of the entrances to St. Judes Church. The original church was built in 1883 but has been expanded over the years and I can’t say for sure when this particular part was built.