"It's an ill wind that blows no good"

It's a long story...I thought I'd take a break today, from all my political angst, and get some pictures of the sunny day, and the very blue sky filled with puffy little white clouds. And I did but, on the way home, I stopped by the grocery store and came across this sign. I thought it was a good representation of what is happening in Canada right now. This is all still a work in progress, they could not tell me, for sure, where the ground beef in the meat case came from, because they get it from a big distributer and they haven't been able to pin down the country of origin yet but, never mind. Instead I found frozen meatballs that are produce of Canada and I found lettuce grown hydroponically in Ontario, frozen peas from Belgium, frozen cherries from Greece, apples grown in Canada. . . And in the midst of all this I realized that the idiot in the Whitehouse had managed to turn what used to be a boring and tiresome household chore into a patriotic act and a bit of a treasure hunt.If you prefer the blue sky puffy cloud thing, it's here: