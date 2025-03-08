Previous
Sunlit Jay by gardencat
Photo 3451

Sunlit Jay

Looks like we might be having a little moulting going on around his eye and head here.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Lesley ace
Fabulous capture. Love his expression
March 8th, 2025  
