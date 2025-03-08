Sign up
Previous
Photo 3451
Sunlit Jay
Looks like we might be having a little moulting going on around his eye and head here.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4493
photos
115
followers
52
following
945% complete
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
181
3449
182
760
3450
183
3451
184
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th March 2025 10:32am
Tags
spring
,
jay
,
moult
Lesley
ace
Fabulous capture. Love his expression
March 8th, 2025
