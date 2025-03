No Bourbon? No Problem. Rye's Better.

I took a little trip to the LCBO (liquor store) last night just to see why was happening. All the US made products were indeed gone. No bourbon, no Texas produced tequila, no wines from California. It's a pretty big store and there were quite a few other people shopping for their Saturday night refreshment. I wasn't the only one taking pictures of these signs. I noticed a couple of other people taking phone shots of them. Strangely enough we all seemed to be smiling.