A Small Moment of Joy by gardencat
A Small Moment of Joy

I couldn't wait anymore for spring, so I bought this bunch of tulips to give spring an early start in my house.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
KWind ace
So pretty! Tulips are my favourite!
March 11th, 2025  
