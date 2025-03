Could it be Spring?

Yesterday dawned bright and spring-like, hooray! I had hoped to go for a walk in nearby Lion's Valley but discovered that the very steep road down into the valley was closed to cars and, although it was open to pedestrians, the length and steepness of the hill made it very iffy for a return trip, on my wonky knees. So, I found a short pathway on the top edge of the valley that I'd never been down before and happened on this little stream.