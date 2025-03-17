Sign up
Photo 3460
Time to Say Goodbye
I think it is time to say goodbye to this bunch of tulips, my first spring flowers of the year. But before I move on I thought I'd take a shot of them and their beautifully twisted petals.
17th March 2025
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
flowers
spring
tulips
wabi-sabi
JackieR 🤓
There's loads of life ( photographically) in them yet!!
March 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
But still pretty in their demise !
March 17th, 2025
KV
And yet still quite lovely.
March 17th, 2025
