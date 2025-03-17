Previous
Time to Say Goodbye by gardencat
Time to Say Goodbye

I think it is time to say goodbye to this bunch of tulips, my first spring flowers of the year. But before I move on I thought I'd take a shot of them and their beautifully twisted petals.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
JackieR 🤓 ace
There's loads of life ( photographically) in them yet!!
March 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
But still pretty in their demise !
March 17th, 2025  
KV ace
And yet still quite lovely.
March 17th, 2025  
