First Flowers by gardencat
First Flowers

Just some little snowdrops planted around the house foundation, but always a welcome sight to me.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet reminder that Spring is around the corner - so pretty
March 19th, 2025  
JackieR ace
wonderful detailed image with a lovely depth of field
March 19th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! A wonderful sight, Joanne! I haven't spotted any yet! A very pretty shot, too! Fav
March 19th, 2025  
