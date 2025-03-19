Sign up
Previous
Photo 3462
First Flowers
Just some little snowdrops planted around the house foundation, but always a welcome sight to me.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
spring
,
snowdrops
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet reminder that Spring is around the corner - so pretty
March 19th, 2025
JackieR
ace
wonderful detailed image with a lovely depth of field
March 19th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! A wonderful sight, Joanne! I haven't spotted any yet! A very pretty shot, too! Fav
March 19th, 2025
