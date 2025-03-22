Sign up
Photo 3465
The Reed
Lots of dried reeds around but now they are beginning to to crack and fall down. Soon, I guess to be replaced by this year's crop of green ones.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
