Dark Days by gardencat
I think it is hard to present a long portrait orientation photo well, in this landscape shaped screen format but this is what I have, so I just went with it.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
*lynn ace
nice shot .... interesting to see the roots like this
March 29th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
I'm seeing it on my phone, so the portrait orientation works well for how I'm viewing it and it looks great to me!
March 29th, 2025  
