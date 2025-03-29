Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3472
Dark Days
I think it is hard to present a long portrait orientation photo well, in this landscape shaped screen format but this is what I have, so I just went with it.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4537
photos
117
followers
52
following
951% complete
View this month »
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
Latest from all albums
3469
202
3470
203
3471
204
3472
205
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
28th March 2025 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
roots
,
trees
,
dark-tones
,
dark-times
*lynn
ace
nice shot .... interesting to see the roots like this
March 29th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
I'm seeing it on my phone, so the portrait orientation works well for how I'm viewing it and it looks great to me!
March 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close