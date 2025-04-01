Sign up
Photo 3475
Icy Allium Head
Another shot of the results from our weekend freezing rain.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
ice
,
allium
,
freezing-rain
vaidas
ace
Looks beautiful
April 1st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
April 1st, 2025
