Grackle in a Larch Tree by gardencat
Photo 3476

Grackle in a Larch Tree

From a sunny day, over near the pond.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Nice catch. I have not heard of a grackle, I don’t think we have them in B.C.
April 2nd, 2025  
Well spotted
April 2nd, 2025  
