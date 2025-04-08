Previous
Lunch on the Patio by gardencat
Photo 3482

Lunch on the Patio

This lucky Cardinal happened by, at a time when the squirrels were off somewhere else, looking for food, so he managed to have a little snack without being disturbed.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
953% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Beautiful bird!
April 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Perfect timing… beautiful capture
April 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact