Previous
Photo 3482
Lunch on the Patio
This lucky Cardinal happened by, at a time when the squirrels were off somewhere else, looking for food, so he managed to have a little snack without being disturbed.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th April 2025 1:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
spring
,
sunshine
,
seeds
,
cardinal
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful bird!
April 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Perfect timing… beautiful capture
April 8th, 2025
