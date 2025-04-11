Sign up
Previous
Photo 3485
Golden Fields
Found a new path, this week, that goes between a division of new town houses and the old farm fields that are, one by one, being replaced by them. Looking to my right this was the view, but I fear not for long.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
1
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
trees
,
spring
,
fields
Jackie Snider
Very nice rendering of this rural scene!
April 11th, 2025
