Golden Fields by gardencat
Photo 3485

Golden Fields

Found a new path, this week, that goes between a division of new town houses and the old farm fields that are, one by one, being replaced by them. Looking to my right this was the view, but I fear not for long.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
954% complete

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Very nice rendering of this rural scene!
April 11th, 2025  
