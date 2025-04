On my recent walk, I found this log that was just over-run with some sort of fungus, maybe turkey tails ? Or crowded parchment? I can't tell since I'm not a fungi expert. I thought it was interesting that, even though the area was full of fallen trees and decaying wood, this seemed to be the only log that had been colonized by a fungus, or at least such an obvious and prolific one. @koalagardens thought of you and your April theme as soon as I saw this.