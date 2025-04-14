Mystery Mist

A little garden mystery solved : Looking out the window, yesterday, I noticed what seemed to be smoke rising from a corner of the garden. After a minute or two I decided it wasn't smoke, because it would die down completely for a minute or so, and then return as soon as the wind blew. At first, I wondered if the needles were wet and somehow producing mist, when the wind blew through them, but that didn't seem sensible either since nothing else in the garden looked wet. Finally, I walked out to look and discovered that those little yellow flower things on the end of the branches are covered with very fine pollen which flies up and form a mist when the branches are shaken or the wind blows through. How have I had these in my garden for years and only noticed this now? Apparently, it can be an allergen, so I guess it is lucky I don't seem to be reactive since, like a fool, I was standing there shaking the branches to get a shot of it in the air.