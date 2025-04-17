Previous
Maple Tree Buds by gardencat
Photo 3491

Maple Tree Buds

My neighbour's tree, not mine. I avoided planting any very large trees because our lots are not huge and I could see the neighbours on two sides of us had gone gung-ho with planting potentially BIG trees.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
956% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely tones in this.
April 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact