Previous
Photo 3492
Not a good morning for coffee on the patio..
To be honest, it was kind of cold for outdoor breakfast anyway but I had been planning to go fill the bird feeders. After I saw this guy out there, I decided the birds would have to wait.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
3
4
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
garden
,
patio
,
skunk
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooooh they are so odd looking aren't they? beautiful, but yeah waiting a bit is a good strategy me thinks
April 18th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Yes a little while longer, you did right! Well caught!
April 18th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Would he squirt you whatever??
April 18th, 2025
