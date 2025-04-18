Previous
Not a good morning for coffee on the patio.. by gardencat
Not a good morning for coffee on the patio..

To be honest, it was kind of cold for outdoor breakfast anyway but I had been planning to go fill the bird feeders. After I saw this guy out there, I decided the birds would have to wait.
Joanne Diochon

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooooh they are so odd looking aren't they? beautiful, but yeah waiting a bit is a good strategy me thinks
April 18th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Yes a little while longer, you did right! Well caught!
April 18th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Would he squirt you whatever??
April 18th, 2025  
