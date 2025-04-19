Sign up
Previous
Photo 3493
Lilac Buds
We are still short of flowers in the garden but we do have a number of hopeful looking buds. Plus a little bit of fluff that I didn't notice till I got the phot up on my screen.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
spring
,
buds
,
lilac
