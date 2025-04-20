Previous
Happy Easter Bouquet by gardencat
Happy Easter Bouquet

Today dawned as a bright and sunny Easter morning. My little $10 bunch of tulips looked quite pretty in the light from the window.
Happy Easter to all whole celebrate.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Lisa Brown ace
Very lovely sight
April 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very pretty… and to you too
April 20th, 2025  
