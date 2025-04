Window Robin

For some reason, this robin has taken to sitting on the outside ledge of the dinning room window. Some times he pecks at the glass as if he is trying to get in. I've concluded that he and his mate(I have seen two robins hanging around the front garden ) maybe have, or are building a nest in the area, but even after looking around, I haven't bee able to find one.

My dining room window is in need of a good wash, it looks like.