Photo 3499
Lilac Flowers Forming
My neighbour's lilac bush is a different species than mine, and is already showing tiny little flowers forming. When these flowers open they are a deep purple with a white border, very fancy.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
Joanne Diochon
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
22nd April 2025 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
buds
,
lilac
