Previous
Photo 3504
White Crowned Sparrows
Finally found the little white crowned sparrows I had been watching for but they were over at the park, not in my back yard, where I've seen them in previous years.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
29th April 2025 2:06pm
Tags
sparrows
,
migration
,
white-crowned
