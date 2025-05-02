Previous
My Side and Your Side by gardencat
Photo 3506

My Side and Your Side

Not a true half and half but the best I've got for today. Two little chipping sparrows sharing the few goodies that the squirrel didn't knock off the hanging plate.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
960% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! nice and clever one !!
May 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact