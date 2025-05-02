Sign up
Previous
Photo 3506
My Side and Your Side
Not a true half and half but the best I've got for today. Two little chipping sparrows sharing the few goodies that the squirrel didn't knock off the hanging plate.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
may
,
chipping-sparrow
,
mayhalf-2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! nice and clever one !!
May 2nd, 2025
