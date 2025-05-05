Previous
Halved Pear by gardencat
Halved Pear

One pear sliced in half. For the May, half and half, theme. May be better on black.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Mark Prince ace
What a pretty pair !
May 5th, 2025  
