Photo 3510
Peeking Through
This plant is pushing its way under the fence and growing up on our side. I should know what it is but I can't remember the name right now. It is a beautiful, vibrant, yellow-green even in the grey, rainy weather. For the May half theme.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Tags
fence
,
spring
,
vibrant
,
mayhalf-2025
