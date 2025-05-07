Previous
Someone's On the Nest by gardencat
Photo 3511

Someone's On the Nest

Caught the robin peeking out from the second storey nest. I assume she is sitting on eggs but can't tell for sure. I'm going to push it and call this a Mayhalf shot.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Joanne Diochon

Photo Details

