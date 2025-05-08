Previous
Daffodil Trio by gardencat
Photo 3512

Daffodil Trio

My clump of white daffodils were enjoying a morning shower the other day. I prefer sunny days, but the daffs seem to hold their heads higher when they get a little nice, light, rain.
8th May 2025

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Photo Details

Heather ace
This is really pretty, Joanne, with the water droplets on the tissue paper white petals! Fav
May 8th, 2025  
