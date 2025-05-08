Sign up
Previous
Photo 3512
Daffodil Trio
My clump of white daffodils were enjoying a morning shower the other day. I prefer sunny days, but the daffs seem to hold their heads higher when they get a little nice, light, rain.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th May 2025 7:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
daffodils
,
spring
,
rain
Heather
ace
This is really pretty, Joanne, with the water droplets on the tissue paper white petals! Fav
May 8th, 2025
